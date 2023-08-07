Telangana govt announces welfare initiatives for weavers on National Handloom Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, the Telangana government on Monday announced a slew of welfare initiatives for the weavers in the state. Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao announced the new initiatives, besides increasing the ex-gratia for Telangana State Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society Ltd (TESCO) members.

Telangana Chenetha Maggam scheme

He further said that the Pochampally Handloom Park near here will be revived by the state government.

KTR rolled out the revised Telangana Chenetha Maggam scheme, which aims to replace all existing pit looms with frame looms. About Rs 40.50 crores will be spent on the scheme, with each loom being replaced at a cost of Rs 38,000.

Handlooms Convention Centre

The minister also laid foundation stones for Handlooms Convention Centre and Handloom and Handicraft Museum at Uppal Bhagayath in Hyderabad. The museum aims to preserve the rich history of handlooms, showcasing the tools utilised in this craft since ancient times and ensuring that the legacy is passed on to forthcoming generations.

The Handlooms Convention Centre is designed to host gatherings for handloom buyers and sellers, as well as Research and Development and other conferences.

(With PTI inputs)