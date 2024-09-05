Auto driver arrested for rape attempt on tribal woman in Telangana, tension in village continues

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The auto driver was on Thursday arrested for rape attempt on a tribal woman in Telangana.

An auto driver was on Thursday arrested for the rape attempt on a tribal woman in Telangana's Asifabad. But the situation is still under tense in the Jainoot village, where the locals are demanding to hand it over to them. The victim is a resident of a village in Asifabad. The incident was reported when the victim was going to her mother's village on August 31.

What police said on whole incident

Police said that a 45-year-old woman belonging to ST Gondu caste of Devuguda village was walking to Soyanguda, to her mother's village through Raghavapur, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle and was rushed to the hospital and later referred to Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad.

Her younger brother on September 1 filed a complaint at Sirpur (U) Police Station, and subsequently a case was registered. During the probe, the survivor in her statement to police narrated the ordeal, police added.

Police complaint filed

In the complaint, the victim stated that she boarded an auto belonging to the accused identified as Zainur Sonupatel from Zainur to go to her mother's home in Soyanguda. As the auto was passing through Raghavapur the auto driver forced himself on her and tried to rape her.

As she screamed and resisted the auto driver knocked her down and also thrashed her with a stick to kill her. The driver threw her on the road thinking that she was dead and fled the spot. Later, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. DSP Sadayya Panthati also confirmed the incident.

Tensions erupted in Jainoor village under the district on Wednesday after the incident came to limelight with an agitated mob attacking and torching commercial establishments during protests.