Telangana IPS officers reshuffle: CV Anand appointed Hyderabad police chief | Check details

The Telangana government carried out a major reshuffle of IPS officers in the state. The government on Saturday posted CV Anand, DG, Anti Corruption Bureau, as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, replacing Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy. Anand has held the post of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, earlier.

Sreenivasa Reddy was posted as DG, Vigilance and Enforcement in the state.

Vijay Kumar, Additional DG of Police (Personnel), was given the charge of DG, ACB.

According to an order issued by state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Saturday, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DG (law and order), is placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional DG (personnel and welfare), till further orders.

M Ramesh, IG of Police, Provisioning and Logistics, office of DGP, is placed in full additional charge of the post of IG of Police (Sports) till further orders.

(With PTI inputs)

