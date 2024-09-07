Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit India at PM Modi's invitation on September 9-10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9-10, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday. This would be his first visit to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan will be accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation. He will meet PM Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation on Monday (September 9), after which he will call on President Droupadi Murmu and visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On the second day of his visit, he will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate. "The Crown Prince’s visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," said the MEA.

