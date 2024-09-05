Global AI Summit, 2024: Reddy govt aims to build world-class AI hub in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attends the AI Global Summit 2024

The session of the “Global AI Summit, 2024" began in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues attended the AI Global Summit 2024. Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, while addressing the gathering at the inaugural session of the “Global AI Summit, 2024", said Telangana aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy in near future from the existing USD 176 billion.

'Ambition to build a 200-acre hub - AI City'

The minister said at the heart of Telangana's AI strategy is the establishment of the AI City, a 200-acre hub near here, dedicated to research, development and application of the merging technology.

He further said the AI City project is poised to place Telangana at the epicentre of global AI innovation, offering cutting-edge computing facilities, expansive data lakes, and robust connectivity.

Telangana has partnered with the World Trade Centre, Shamshabad, to provide two lakh square feet of world-class office space for AI-driven companies, ensuring they can commence operations swiftly while the AI City takes shape.

To enable the goals set out under ‘AI-Powered Telangana’, the Telangana government entered into 26 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with reputed players in the private ecosystem including academic institutions, big-tech companies, startups, and not-for-profit organizations in the areas of Compute Infrastructure, skilling and Generative AI among others.

Among other MoUs, the state government signed pacts with NxtWave, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft separately for talent and skill development benefiting more than 2.5 lakh students and professionals in the state.

To accelerate AI adoption in the state, the government has entered into a comprehensive and strategic three-year partnership with the global giant, Nvidia Corporation, an official release said.

(With PTI inputs)

