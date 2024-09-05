First look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB First look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled

With just days remaining before the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin across Maharashtra, the first look of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday (September 5). Housed in the famous Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja is considered one of the most revered Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, attracting millions of devotees. From everyday worshippers to celebrities, people stand in long queues for hours to catch a glimpse of their beloved 'Bappa.'

About Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja holds special significance during Ganesh Chaturthi and is one of the most talked about Ganesh mandal situated in the financial capital Mumbai. Millions of devotees visit the mandal every year, offering prayers and seeking blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and success. Moreover, the idol is known for its magnificence and intricate designs, which change each year, making it a center of attention and devotion for devotees far and wide.

About Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav, which honors the birth of Lord Ganesha, will take place from September 7 to September 16 this year. The festival will feature grand processions, elaborate rituals, cultural performances, and colorful festivities throughout Mumbai and other parts of the state. Temples and mandals are being adorned with elaborate decorations, while households across the region prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Significantly, according to the Panchang, the auspicious time for Ganesh sthapna or idol installation on 7th September 2024 begins at 11:02 AM and ends at 1:33 PM on the same day.