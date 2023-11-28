Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says we do not want India of hate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold roadshow in Hyderabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a roadshow in Hyderabad on Tuesday, said we do not want India of hate or violence. Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held the roadshow from Anand Bagh Chowrasta to Malkajgiri Chowrasta in the election-bound state.

"My relation with you is not political, but it is a family relation. We walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. We do not want an India of hate or violence. We want an India of love. A nation is formed with love," he told voters.

Gandhi targets PM Modi

Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying PM Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre to put an end to hatred in the country.

He addressed an election rally at Nampally where the Congress leader alleged that RSS, PM Modi and "hardliners" have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of "opening a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in the 'nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate)" during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

Gandhi said as he fights PM Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states -- and the courts summon him from time to time.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday summoned Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged "objectionable" comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah. Gandhi made no reference to the UP court summoning him for his speech in the rally at Nampally here.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: You are close to my heart, use your power to bring change: Sonia Gandhi's message to Telangana people