Telangana: Congress govt brings resolution in Assembly to conduct caste census

The Congress government in Telangana on Friday (February 16) introduced a resolution in the Assembly to conduct a caste census in the state, a promise made by the party in the run-up to the Assembly polls last year. The resolution was brought by Backward Class Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the Assembly for the conduct of the census aimed at gathering caste data for targeted welfare and equitable resource distribution.

"According to the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet on February 4, to formulate and implement various social, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities plans for the advancement of backward classes, schedule castes, schedule tribes and other weaker sections, the Government has decided to conduct a comprehensive household caste enumeration family survey for political employment" Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said in a post on X.

What did the government say?

An official statement issued by the State Government said," This House resolves to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (KULA GANANA) of entire Telangana State as per the decision of the Council of Ministers of 4th February 2024 so as to plan and implement various Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political opportunities for the amelioration of Backward Classes, SC and ST citizens of the State and other weaker sections of the State."

Rahul Gandhi’s vow of caste census

Rahul Gandhi, last year, had promised to the people of Telangana during the election campaign that the Congress government will conduct a caste survey if voted to power.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) had also adopted a resolution on October 9 promising a nationwide caste census as part of the decadal census, if it comes to power in the Centre. It said that the 50 per cent cap on reservations will also be removed through legislation.

Congress had won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

