'Wherever on earth...': Telangana CM assures youth living abroad after attack on Hyderabad student in US

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Attack on Indian students: A day after a student hailing from Hyderabad was attacked and robbed by armed men in Chicago, United States, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that his government would set up a dedicated help desk for all young people living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met.

The decision was announced in response to the recent deaths of students in the United States earlier this year.

Help desk for all youth

"Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there," Telangana CMO wrote on X.

"My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you," it added.

Hyderabad student attacked by four robbers in Chicago

Another report emerged where a Hyderabad man was attacked and robbed by armed men in Chicago. The student has been identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, who had gone to the US to pursue a Master's degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. A video recording depicts Ali, bleeding heavily, recounting being kicked and punched by the attackers who also snatched his phone.

The CCTV footage also shows Ali attempting to flee from the attackers once he senses danger. The postgraduate student elaborated in the recording that as he stumbled near his residence while attempting to escape, the assailants proceeded to kick and punch him.

Indian Embassy assures assistance

The Indian Embassy in Chicago, assured the family members of all possible assistance and added it has coordinated with the concerned authorities in the US for a thorough investigation.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case," read the X post of India in Chicago.

Attacks on Indians soar in recent years

It is worth mentioning attacks on Indians, especially on students, have soared tremendously in recent years. In fact, the same was admitted by Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha on Friday. According to the Minister, a total of 403 Indian students have died in foreign countries since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions. He told the House that Canada had the highest number of deaths of Indian students at 91, while the United Kingdom followed second with 48 cases.

The countrywise data presented by the EAM showed 91 Indian students died in Canada, 48 in the UK, 40 in Russia, 36 in the US, 35 in Australia, 21 in Ukraine and 20 in Germany. According to the statistics, 14 Indian students died in Cyprus, 10 each in the Philippines and Italy and nine each in Qatar, China and Kyrgyzstan.

Also Read: Indian Embassy assures assistance to Hyderabad man attacked brutally in US after his wife pleads EAM for help

Also Read: Hyderabad student ruthlessly attacked by four robbers in Chicago, CCTV footage goes viral | WATCH