Indian Embassy assures assistance to Hyderabad man attacked brutally in US after his wife pleads EAM for help

Image Source : PTI/X/@AMJEDMBT Syeda Ruquiya Fatima, wife of victim Syed Mazahir Ali (L) and EAM S Jaishankar (R)

Chicago: Amid a flurry of attacks on Indian students in the United States, another report emerged where a Hyderabad man was attacked and robbed by armed men in Chicago. As the brutal video of Syed Mazahir Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, and is pursuing a master's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago, went viral on social media platforms, his wife pleaded with the Indian government and the External Affairs Ministry for assistance. His wife, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima, in a video, sought proper medical care for her husband and an urgent issuance of a visa so that she could travel to the US along with three children to look after Ali.

Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tahreek, who initially posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, has added a thread wherein the victim's wife could be seen pleading with EAM S Jaishankar for urgent assistance.

Meanwhile, replying to the post, the Indian Embassy in Chicago, assured the family members of all possible assistance and added it has coordinated with the concerned authorities in the US for a thorough investigation.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case," read the X post of India in Chicago.

Attacks on Indians soar in recent years

It is worth mentioning attacks on Indians, especially on students, have soared tremendously in recent years. In fact, the same was admitted by Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha on Friday. According to the Minister, a total of 403 Indian students have died in foreign countries since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions. He told the House that Canada had the highest number of deaths of Indian students at 91, while the United Kingdom followed second with 48 cases.

The countrywise data presented by the EAM showed 91 Indian students died in Canada, 48 in the UK, 40 in Russia, 36 in the US, 35 in Australia, 21 in Ukraine and 20 in Germany. According to the statistics, 14 Indian students died in Cyprus, 10 each in the Philippines and Italy and nine each in Qatar, China and Kyrgyzstan.

