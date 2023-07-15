Telangana: Congress president Kharge constitutes 'campaign committee' for Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

In advance of the assembly elections in the southern state, the Congress announced on Friday a "campaign committee" for Telangana with Madhu Yashki Goud, a former MP, as its chairman.

In an explanation, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: "Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has endorsed the proposal for the constitution of the Campaign Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

He said that Goud has been made the chairman of the campaign committee with former MP Ponguletu Srinivasa Reddy as co-Chairman and Syed Azmathullah Husseini as its convenor.

A 37-member executive committee was also named by the party.

Earlier, on Friday, Kharge additionally endorsed the proposition for the arrangement of AICC Lok Sabha eyewitnesses to administer the political race arrangements for the following Telangana polls.

The Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the state. On July 2, from Khammam, where former party chief Rahul Gandhi gave a huge public speech, the campaign for the polls in the southern state began.

