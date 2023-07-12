Kamal Nath's phone hacked, Rs 10 lakh each sought from party members; How Congress workers caught accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress workers catch accused

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress president Kamal Nath's mobile phone was hacked by some fraudsters, a party spokesman said on Wednesday. The accused made calls by Nath's phone to four party leaders and sought Rs 10 lakh from each of them.

However, the accused have been caught by the Congress office-bearers. Two persons who allegedly made the calls and then came to collect money in the Malviya Nagar area were handed over to the police.

The duo hailed from Gujarat, said MP Congress committee's Media Department chairman KK Mishra. The police detained the accused and interrogated them, but no formal complaint has been lodged, he said.

Who were asked money

"The accused hacked the phone of Nath and asked for Rs 10 lakh each from party MLA Satish Sikarwar, treasure Ashok Singh, Indore city Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha and former treasurer Govind Goyal," he added.

Congress workers lay a trap to catch accused

The fraud came to light when Goyal cross-checked details of the call with some office-bearers and came to know that the former CM had not sought money from party members, he said.

Goyal then decided to trap the fraudsters and redialled the number on which he had received a request for money. He asked the caller to come to his office located in the Malviya Nagar area and collect money from him, Mishra said.

Congress office-bearers and workers apprehended two men, aged 25 and 28, who came to Goyal's office to collect money and handed them over to the police, he said.

He said a formal police complaint will be lodged soon. Both the accused have been detained but no official complaint has been received, said police.

(With PTI inputs)

