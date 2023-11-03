Telangana elections: 'If you vote for Congress, chaos is guaranteed,' says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly Elections: Taking a dig at Congress over their six poll guarantee to the people of Telangana, BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the grand old party can certainly guarantee one thing – 'chaos'. He further said that if Congress is voted to power then the chaos, changing the chief minister in six months, power crisis and failure of communal harmony is guaranteed in the state.

Notably, Telangana will go to Assembly polls on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Here's what KTR said on Congress party's six guarantees

"Who will talk about the guarantees of a party which does not have its own guarantee, where 11 people are candidates to the CM post and where there is no guarantee that who will become the CM or fulfill promises, a party whose warranty has expired. In Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are fighting for the CM post to this day. Congress party gives a guarantee of just one thing - chaos. If you vote for Congress, chaos is guaranteed, changing the CM in 6 months is guaranteed, power crisis is guaranteed and failure of communal harmony is guaranteed," said the Telangana Minister.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader claimed that Congress has copied their agenda of nine and a half years. "If you see, you will find that the Congress party's guarantees have been a copy-paste of our agenda of 9 and a half years. The people of Telangana are clever. They have seen what Congress did. Show me one state where such big welfare schemes, as those implemented in Telangana, are in effect. So, if you come to a place where things are already happening and try to mislead people, it will be a failure," he added.

KTR calls Rahul Gandhi naive

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi naming Kaleshwaram “KCR ATM” and “KCR Family ATM”, he said that the project is beyond the understanding of Rahul Gandhi adding that he doesn't expect him to understand the biggest lift irrigation project of the world.

"If a party which is involved in corruption of everything lectures on corruption today, it is hilarious...The biggest thing is that the Telangana Congress president chosen by him is a 420...If such people preach about corruption, people will laugh. As far as Kaleshwaram is concerned, it is beyond the understanding of Rahul Gandhi. He is naive, the world calls him 'pappu'. He has to learn a lot. He just reads out a script. Otherwise, Kaleshwaram is beyond his understanding. I don't expect him to understand the biggest lift irrigation project of the world."

What are the six guarantees of Congress?

The Congress on Sunday had announced six guarantees which include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity to all households, if the party comes to power in the state.