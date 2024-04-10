Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
  4. Telangana Assembly bypoll: BRS names Niveditha as candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment constituency

Telangana Assembly bypoll: BRS names Niveditha as candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment constituency

The by-election for the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency became necessary due to the unfortunate death of Lasya Nandita in a recent road accident. Lasya Nandita had emerged victorious in the 2023 assembly elections.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Hyderabad Updated on: April 10, 2024 22:23 IST
Telangana, KCR, BRS
Image Source : X/@BRSPARTY BRS chief KCR announced Nivedita as the party's candidate

Telangana Assembly bypoll: BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced the candidature of G Niveditha for the bypoll in the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency in Telangana. BRS chief KCR decided on Niveditha's candidature after holding talks with party leaders.

Nanditha is the daughter of a five-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) G Sayanna. He passed away in February last year due to health issues.

Narayana Sri Ganesh is Congress candidate

The ruling Congress has already declared Narayana Sri Ganesh as its candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

The by-election was necessitated following the unfortunate demise of Niveditha's sister G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in February this year. Polling for the by-election is scheduled to be held on May 13, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had nominated Lasya Nanditha as its candidate in the Legislative Assembly elections held in November last year. However, her untimely death in the road accident led to the necessity of the bypoll.

 

(With PTI inputs)

