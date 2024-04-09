PM Modi using ED, CBI like hunting dogs, K Kavitha arrested to make KCR surrender, alleges KTR

Follow us on Image Source : X/BRS PARTY) BRS working president KTR

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday (April 9) alleged that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to force the Opposition parties to “surrender” before them by misusing central probe agencies like ED, CBI and I-T. Dubbing the BJP a “washing machine”, KTR claimed that 23 out of 25 Opposition leaders who earlier faced allegations got a clean chit after they jumped the ship to join the saffron camp.

KTR slams BJP

“Their intention is, you be subservient to us or we will put you in jail. Modi ji is trying to increase their political influence by using ED, CBI like hunting dogs. It will have its impact,” KTR said.

"Kavitha ji was arrested. Why? To make KCR surrender to them. Arvind Kejriwal ji was arrested. Why? Aam Admi Party should support them politically," Rama Rao, son of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, added.

Similarly, then Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested and a case was recently registered against the daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to make them "surrender", he alleged.

KTR’s remarks come after the CBI questioned BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked alleged corruption case in Tihar jail where she is lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

He claimed that the BJP may succeed in making some leaders “surrender”, and said that he is confident that people of the country will give an “appropriate verdict on all these issues”.

KTR on BRS chances in Lok Sabha polls

The former Telangana minister exuded confidence in the BRS winning 9 to 10 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, like it did in 2019.

He described the present general elections as a contest between the "reality of 10 years of BRS rule" and the "lie" of 100 days of Congress rule in Telangana, alleging that the Congress government has not fulfilled several of its election promises.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP's Madhavi Latha gets Y+ security cover in Telangana: Sources