'PM Modi like elder brother', says Revanth Reddy; seeks support to develop Telangana ‘on lines of Gujarat'

PM Modi in Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday (March 4) described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “elder brother” and sought the Centre’s support in the development of his state “on the lines of Gujarat”. Making his intentions clear that he would not like any confrontation with the central government, he said that the chief ministers can carry out developmental works in their respective states “if there is support from the elder brother (PM)”.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Prime Minister launching projects worth Rs 56,000 crore, Reddy sought PM Modi's cooperation to develop Telangana on the lines of Gujarat.

Reddy said Telangana with capital Hyderabad, the fifth largest city in the country, would like to contribute to PM Modi's ambitious goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

A Chief Minister of Telangana had received PM Modi and shared the dais with him during an official event after a long time. Earlier, when KCR was the chief minister, he skipped several occasions when PM Modi visited the state.

What did Reddy say?

"Narendra Modi ji, according to us, Prime Minister means like our elder brother. If there is support from the elder brother, only then can chief ministers take forward development works in their respective states," Revanth Reddy said.

"That is why my request is, if Telangana has to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here," the Congress chief minister added.

Reddy said the state government will extend necessary operation and give necessary clearances to NTPC for completing the 4,000 MW power plant of which only 1,600 MW became operational.

He further said as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, the Centre has to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana. However, due to the acts of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW was completed in the last 10 years.

Politics should be limited to elections only: Reddy

Noting that politics should be limited to elections only, he said that it is the people who will ultimately lose in the Centre-States friction. He said that after the elections, the elected leaders should strive for the development of the state with the help of the Centre.

He said PM Modi responded positively when he met him seeking clearances for some issues.

CM Reddy sought PM Modi's cooperation to expand the semiconductor industry in the state besides Musi River development.

(With PTI inputs)

