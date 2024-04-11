Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS likely to face tough fight by Congress, BJP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/X Triangular poll fight in the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency

Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat, one of the 17 constituencies in Telangana, is set to witness a triangular fight between Congress, Bharat Rashta Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party. The constituency is considered a stronghold of KCR's BRS. The BRS held the seat since 2009. However, before 2009, in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the BJP and Congress also registered victories in the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha poll battle in 2019

BRS (then TRS) retained the seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 but with a changed candidate. The BRS (then TRS) nominee Manne Srinivas Reddy won the seat with 4,11,402 votes defeating BJP's DK Aruna in a close fight who got 3,33,573 votes. Congress candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy bagged 1,93,631.

Candidates for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency

All three top parties in the state - BRS, BJP and Congress - backed thier candidates once again. Like 2019, the Lok Sabha polls 2024 is also between BRS candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy, BJP leader DK Aruna and Congress' Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

While BRS is confident of retaining the seat considering its track record in the constituency, the BJP is hopeful for a hike in its vote bank as the saffron party put up a tough fight in the last Lok Sabha elections and the margin of the defeat was thin. On the other hand, Congress is banking on a changed political scenario in the state. The grand old party is in power in the state.

Voting date in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency

Telangana is scheduled to go into polls in the fourth phase of the elections on May 13. The state will vote in a single phase.

