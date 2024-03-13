Hyderabad Police resort to lathicharge to disperse unruly crowd gathered for 'free Haleem' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haleem is an appetising slow-cooked dish (meat-stew).

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the unruly crowd that thronged a restaurant in Malakpet to get free haleem. According to the news agency PTI, the restaurant ‘Aazebo’ was inaugurated on Tuesday in the city's Malakpet area and the management decided to provide haleem free of cost to the public.

Haleem is an appetising slow-cooked dish (meat-stew). It is a flavourful stew made with a combination of lentils, meat, wheat and a blend of spices. It is prepared in clarified butter (ghee) and is slowly cooked on low flame for hours that turns it into a thick paste. It is originally an Arabic dish and was introduced to Hyderabad by the Arab diaspora during the rule of the Nizams.

Watch video here:

Upon learning about the free distribution of haleem, a large crowd gathered outside the restaurant, leading to a near stampede situation. The restaurant management called the police after the crowd went out of control, leading to a massive traffic jam in the area.

A video shared by PTI showed hundreds of people gathered at the restaurant for free haleem while the police were seen using lathis (baton) to disperse the people gathered.

