Former Telangana chief minister KCR hospitalised after suffering bone injury

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was admitted to a hospital after he reportedly suffered a leg injury. According to media reports, he got injured after falling down accidentally. KCR has been admitted to the hospital after he suffered a hip bone injury.

The former CM was taken to Yashoda Hospital at midnight on Thursday. The doctors may do some tests after 10 hours.

The accident commenced days after KCR suffered a huge election defeat to rival Congress in which his party - BRS - secured 39 out of the total 119 assembly seats, while the grand old party bagged 64 seats.

However, the BRS president won from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district defeating his nearest BJP leader Eatala Rajender by a margin of 45,031 votes. But, Rao lost from Kamareddy, the second constituency he contested.

The BRS lost the elections to the Congress, securing 39 out of the total 119 seats. The Congress bagged 64 seats. KCR has been the chief minister of Telangana since the formation of the state in 2014.

