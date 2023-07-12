Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Telangana: Case booked against person for watching, circulating child porn in Hyderabad

Hyderabad news: A case was registered against a person in Hyderabad for allegedly watching and circulating child pornography, police informed today (July 12). The Cyber Crimes Wing of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate registered the case based on the details received by it from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in this regard, they said.

"The case was booked against a person for watching and circulating child porn content on a social media platform. Efforts are on to trace the accused," a senior police official said.

Asked about the profile of the accused person, the official said an investigation is on. The police have approached the social media platform after receiving input of an IP address from which the content was shared and details are awaited from them, the official said.

