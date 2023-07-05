Hyderabad: 12 people, including pregnant woman get stuck in Mall's lift, rescued- VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI All stuck people were rescued safely.

12 people, including a pregnant woman, got stuck in a lift in a shopping mall in Hyderabad's Moosarambagh on Tuesday night, said an official on Wednesday.

Fire officials and police personnel safely rescued them safely, he added.

The viral video shows officials in uniform pulling out stuck people through a narrow gap between the floor and the lift.

Similar incident at Ghaziabad Society

Several people, including children and women, got stuck in a lift on June 27 night at Gaur Homes Society under the Kavinagar police station area. They were rescued by the residents of the society. Victims remained stuck for around 15 minutes in the lift after it stopped midway.

The victims accused that no proper maintenance caused the incident. The dramatic visuals of the rescue showed that the incident created chaos in society. However, the prompt action by the residents saved lives.

Lift-related incidents often occur due to poor maintenance by society management.

Also read- Manipur violence: 4,521 schools resume classes after two months

Latest India News