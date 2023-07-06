Telangana: 4-year-old girl kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Police official investigating kidnapping case

Hyderabad kidnapping case : A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Hyderabad was rescued by the police and the man, who had allegedly abducted her was apprehended, police said on Wednesday (July 5).

The accused identified as Suresh, who stays near the house of the girl in Ghatkesar area, allegedly kidnapped her on Tuesday (July 4) night when she came out to buy chocolates, they said.

After a complaint was lodged by the girl's parents, police teams swung into action and nabbed the abductor from Secunderabad railway station and the girl was rescued and reunited with her parents, Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan said.

Police teams examined the CCTV cameras and caught the accused, police said.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Inebriated men attempt to kidnap two students from JNU campus, one arrested

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Man kidnaps woman, forcibly lifts in arms for marriage rituals- shocking video