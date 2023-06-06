Rajasthan: Man kidnaps woman, forcibly lifts in arms for marriage rituals- shocking video triggers outrage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman forcibly lifts in arms for marriage rituals

A disturbing video from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer triggered outrage in the state in which a woman is seen crying for help as a man forcibly performs marriage rituals while carrying her in his arms at a deserted location.

Opposition leaders attacked the Gehlot government questioning the law and order situation in the state.

"Horrible crime. In Rajasthan, the miscreants abducted the girl and forcefully married her in a deserted forest. The girl kept on crying. @RahulGandhi If you come back from America having fun, then next year you will definitely ask Ashok Gehlot to take action on this incident," AAP leader Naresh Balyan tweeted.



Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also jumped the gun slamming the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"Congress' jungle raj continues in Rajasthan. The goons in Rajasthan are so in love with power that they are trying to forcefully pick up a girl from her house and marry her in an objectionable manner. After all, for how long will the sisters and daughters of Rajasthan have to be ashamed of the misrule of the Gehlot government?" tweeted Meghawal.

Jaisalmer said that the accused was arrested on June 1 after the video went viral on social media.

"A case has been registered in police station Mohangarh, Jaisalmer in relation to the incident. The main accused seen in the video has been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused in the case. A rapid investigation is going on in the case," tweeted Jaisalmer police.

Also read- Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to launch new party on June 11? Registration of 2 party names triggers speculations

Latest India News