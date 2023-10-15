'Netanyahu is devil and tyrant', says Asaduddin Owaisi urging PM Modi to stand with Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and called him a devil and a tyrant. Reacting to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Owaisi hit out at the media for biased reporting and said that Israel has been an occupier for the last 70 years of the Palestinian land and the "world is silent on the atrocities."

"Netanyahu is a devil and a tyrant and a war criminal!"

“I stand and will continue to stand with Palestine. Millions of salutes to the brave men of Gaza who are still fighting today! Netanyahu is a devil and a tyrant and a war criminal! A Baba Chief Minister in our country said that cases will be booked against those who take the name of Palestine, so listen Baba Chief Minister, I am proudly wearing the flag of Palestine and our Tricolour too. I stand with Palestine,” Owaisi said during a public meeting in Hyderabad.

Owaisi's appeal to PM Modi

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand for the people of Gaza. “I would like to appeal to the Prime Minister to stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians. Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims; it is a humanitarian issue."

Addressing the people at Hyderabad Owaisi said "The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakhs; 10 lakhs have been rendered homeless. The world is silent on this. Look at the one who killed, but what harm did these poor people of Gaza do to you? The media is doing one-sided reporting on the issue. For 70 years Israel has been an occupier. You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the atrocities."

IDF asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate

Amid its ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the enclave using evacuation corridors. The Israeli military said, "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed." It further said, "Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care of themselves and are taking cover from strikes in the region."

Reacting to this, the AIMIM chief said "When there is no water in your house for 2 days, then how do you start calling the responsible people? There is no water to drink, no food to eat, no medicine in hospitals in Gaza and this Israeli government is telling them to move from North to South Gaza."

(with inputs from ANI)