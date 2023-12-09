AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly in Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad on Saturday. The oath was administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present on the occasion.

The Governor appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly on Friday. The first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

What is Pro-tem speaker?

The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected. Earlier, Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

BJP's T Raja refuses to take oath

BJP MLA T Raja Singh created a flutter on Friday after he refused to take oath in the Telangana assembly following the appointment of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker of the assembly, as reported by the Times of India.

In his address, he emphasised that he would take oath only after a full-term speaker is appointed.

