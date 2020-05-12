Vivo V19 Review: Flashy design, good cameras

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Vivo V19 in Mystic Sliver colour variant.

Vivo has just launched its V19 smartphone in India, which is the successor to the Vivo V17. It competes against phones like Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Poco X2. Vivo V19 comes with features like a Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 48MP quad-camera setup on the back. However, the competition is offering high refresh rate displays, better processors and up to 64MP quad cameras. With such competition around, does the Vivo V19 justify its price tag of Rs. 27,990? Let’s find out:

Vivo V19 Review: Specifications

Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. For storage, it comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on FunTouch OS 10 based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology.

In the camera department, the Vivo V19 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies, the handset comes with a dual punch hole camera setup, which includes a 32MP main camera paired with an 8MP super wide-angle lens.

Vivo V19 Review: Design and Display

Vivo V19 looks a lot like the recently launched iQOO 3, but that’s not a bad thing. The design looks modern. The Mystic Silver colour variant, which looks spectacular, and is able to give the back of the phone a mirror and shiny effect. Speaking of the back, it houses just the quad-camera setup and the Vivo branding.

On the bottom edge, the phone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, speaker grille and the primary microphone. The left edge of the phone sports the SIM tray, which can hold two SIM cards and a microSD card.

While the right edge of the phone sports the volume buttons and the power button, the top edge is left clean with the exception of the secondary microphone.

Vivo V19 sports a Super AMOLED display, which offers deeper blacks as well as punchier colours this helps provide a great video watching experience. This also makes room for the in-display fingerprint scanner, which is now faster than ever before.

Vivo V19 Review: Performance, Software and UI

Vivo V19 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The processor is decent enough and the phone was able to perform most of the tasks smoothly. During the review period, I played games like PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. In PUBG Mobile, I wasn’t able to switch to HDR graphic setting as the phone does not support it. However, in HD settings, I was able to play the game quite smoothly and with no lag whatsoever.

As for the regular usage, the 8GB of RAM was sufficient to fulfil my multi-tasking needs and I was able to keep enough applications on the app switcher. Switching between these apps was quite seamless.

On the software front, Vivo has come a long way. It now provides a much better user experience with its latest FunTouch OS 10. It not only brings the latest version of Android but also a plethora of features including dark mode, gesture-based navigation and more. However, the UI still brings a decent amount of bloatware apps including Helo, Daily Hunt and Opera Browser among others.

Vivo V19 Review: Camera

Vivo V19 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As Vivo is known for its camera performance, the company had to work hard in this segment.

The camera was able to capture some impressive pictures in both good as well as bad lighting conditions. However, the software smoothed out most of the photos I took. I feel that this might be a huge issue for some users.

As for selfies, Vivo V19 comes with a 32MP+8MP dual-camera setup upfront. The camera app had the beauty mode turned on by default, which smoothens the skin tone. Upon turning it off, the selfies came out great. The ultra-wide-angle lens really helps when you need to take selfies with large groups.

Vivo V19 Review: Battery

Vivo V19 is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. Not only that but it also comes with support for 33W fast charging. During my time with the smartphone, I was able to make it last one full day with around 35 to 40 per cent juice left for the next day.

While charging the device, it managed to reach about 50 percent from zero in less than 30 minutes.

Vivo V19 Review: Verdict

Vivo V19 is a great offering for people looking to buy a phone that can click good pictures, offer a great battery life and come with decent processing power. However, if you are looking for more power, you should consider the Poco X2 or the Realme 6 Pro. Both the smartphones not only come with better processors but also offer a higher refresh rate display.

Coming back to the Vivo V19, it is still a compelling option at Rs. 27,990 as it comes with features like 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 48MP quad-camera setup and much more.

