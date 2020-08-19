Ubon PB-X22 Power Bank Review

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Ubon power bank review

Ever since the concept of power banks came into existence, we have adapted to the idea and ease of the ability to charge our phones, laptops, and more, anywhere. Among the various companies that offer power banks, Ubon is a known name with a wide range of power banks in its product portfolio.

I got to use the Ubon PB-X22 power bank for some time, which is touted as the world’s smallest power bank with a 10,000mAh battery capacity. Here’s my mini-review of the same so that you can decide whether or not to go for it. Read on to find out.

Ubon PB-X22 power bank: Design

The Ubon PB-X22 power bank is a pretty small one, making it easier for you to carry it around anywhere and charge your devices on the go. It comes in a single black colour option and has a glossy finish to it. The rectangular power bank is lightweight and doesn’t prove bulky.

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Ubon power bank review

The power bank features two USB output ports, with a USB Type-C charging port between them on its top edge. There is also a sling detailing for you to carry it with ease. The top part of the power bank has four LED indicators and the bottom right part has the company’s branding and tagline. While the left side has a power on/off button in the top part, the right side is left bare. Design-wise, the Ubon PB-X22 power bank is a decent one, thanks to the decent build quality and portable design.

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Ubon power bank review

Ubon PB-X22 power bank: Tech specs

The Ubon PB-X22 power bank has a 10,000mAh battery capacity and has dimensions of 9.5 x 2 x 7.5 cm. It supports dual charge technology making it easier for you to charge two devices simultaneously and is compatible with devices such as Android smartphones, iOS devices, tablets, cameras, iPods, and more. As for the box, it comes with a USB-Type C cable, a manual, and a pouch to carry the power bank inside it.

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Ubon power bank review

Ubon PB-X22 power bank: Performance

The power bank is like a conventional power bank. You need to connect your smartphone or any product to it, press the power on/off button, and your device starts charging. The product is able to charge an Android smartphone is over an hour. However, it is not really apt for devices that support fast charging, which is the case with most of the devices nowadays. I charged my OnePlus 8 with it and it took more than 2 hours to fully charge it, which proves to be quite long.

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Ubon power bank review

However, it did charge other devices such as the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in about an hour. The inclusion of a USB Type-C charging port is good and the power bank can be charged fully in an hour or two.

Ubon PB-X22 power bank: Verdict

The Ubon PB-X22 is a regular power bank with a compact design and a decent 10,000mAh battery capacity. For Rs. 2,699, it appears slightly pricey, considering there are more options such as the Realme 3OW Dart Charge 10,000mAh battery power bank with fast charging support for just Rs. 1,999.

However, if you do not crave for fast charging and need a traditional power bank to go for, this one is a good option for its design.

