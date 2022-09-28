Zomato Intercity Legends set to make huge profits in pan-India food delivery

Follow us on Image Source : ZOMATO Zomato

Zomato, an online food aggregator stated that its inter-city food delivery will start to make profits at "a slight scale" amid concerns of the service being a logistical nightmare and a high cash-burn model.

Siddharth Jhawar, VP of Global Growth at Zomato said that this is a business and they want to be profitable.

He added: "Even at a slight scale, we'll start making a profit. As we grow and with awareness, when people start making our offering a part of their celebrations with larger orders, we'll be there."

Zomato recently launched 'Intercity Legends' which will allow customers to order dishes and delicacies from famous outlets and restaurants in other cities.

Siddharth said that the food is freshly prepared by the collaborated restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during the air transits.

He explained by saying: "State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives."

Once the customer receives the Zomato intercity order, they can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food, just like any other dish which they pull out of their refrigerator.

The company is currently running this service in the Delhi-NCR region and have started the same in the Bengaluru region.

"That said, we want to be able to serve and delight as many customers as possible. India has over 100 domestic airports. Any airport city could be a potential market. To start with, we want to serve customers in top metro cities," Jhawar told IANS.

Zomato already covers 10 cities for the 'Intercity Legends' service.

"Over time, we will keep taking inputs from customers and keep adding to our supply. We will ramp up gradually and have plans to extend this to top cities, as we receive customer feedback about what's working and what can be done better," Siddharth said.

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato earlier said that the new service will enable the customers to "order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur".

Currently, the list of cities to order from are Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Mathura, Chennai, Agra, and Bhubaneswar.

The users will only be able to order certain iconic dishes from a few select restaurants.

Inputs from IANS

