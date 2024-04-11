You will no longer require subscription to use Google Photos' Magic Eraser, more: Check eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Photos

Google has announced that it will roll out its AI-powered editing tools to all the users of Google Photos. It means users will no longer need a premium subscription to use AI-powered editing tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait light. These tools use generative AI and their capabilities range from removing a distraction in the background to unblurring a fuzzy shot.

Google will start rolling out these features to non-subscribers starting May 15 and over the following weeks. However, on desktop, these features will only be accessible if you have a Chromebook Plus that has ChromeOS version 118 or above. To access them on mobile, you'll need a minimum of Android 8.0 or iOS 15 and at least 3GB of RAM.



“Starting on May 15, many of our AI-powered editing tools — like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait light — will be available to anyone using Google Photos, no subscription required. You'll also be able to access these features on more devices, including Pixel tablets,” Google wrote in a blog post.

For the unversed, "Photo UnBlur" is a tool that enhances the clarity of slightly blurry photos. With the "Magic Eraser" tool, you can easily remove or hide unwanted people or objects from your pictures. The "Magic Editor" employs generative AI to help you move, stretch, or resize objects within your photos. You can even adjust the positioning of yourself or other people in the photo. Additionally, you can make significant edits like changing the sky color from gray to blue.

"Magic Editor" is available for Android and iOS Google Photos users, who receive ten monthly saves. However, if you want to increase this limit, you will need either a Pixel device or a paid Google One plan with 2TB+.

