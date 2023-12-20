Yearender 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 to IPL, complete list of what Indians searched on Google

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

As we bid farewell to 2023, everyone's buzzing about the highlights of the year. Google recently spilled the beans on what people searched for the most. From trending topics to popular videos, it's all there. This year had it all – from Chandrayaan-3's successful landing to major political events like the Karnataka Election and the G20 summit. The world was hooked, and Indian users were particularly keen on searching for updates on the Cricket World Cup.

Google's Top Lists

Google recently shared a whopping 12 lists of the most-searched topics in India for 2023, covering everything from news events to how-to queries. Let's dive into the top 5 searches in each category!

Top 5 News Events

Chandrayaan-3

Karnataka Election Result

Israel News

Satish Kaushik

Budget 2023

Curious Minds Want to Know: Top 5 searches of 'What is' in 2023

What is G20

What is UCC

What is ChatGPT

What is Hamas

What is on 28 Sep 2023

How-To Fever: Top 5 searches of 'How to' in 2023

How to prevent Sun Damage for Skin and Hair with Home remedies

How to reach my first 5K followers on Youtube

How to get good at Kabaddi

How to improve Car mileage

How to become a Chess Grandmaster

Sports Frenzy: Top 5 Searches of Sports in 2023

Indian Premier League

Cricket World Cup

Asia Cup

Women's Premier League

Asian Games

Near and Dear: Top 5 searches of 'Near Me' in 2023

Coding Classes Near Me

Earthquake Near me

Units Near me

Onam Sadhya Near me

Jailer Movie Near me

