Yearender 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 to IPL, complete list of what Indians searched on Google

As we bid farewell to 2023, everyone's buzzing about the highlights of the year. Google recently spilled the beans on what people searched for the most. From trending topics to popular videos, it's all there. This year had it all – from Chandrayaan-3's successful landing to major political events like the Karnataka Election and the G20 summit. The world was hooked, and Indian users were particularly keen on searching for updates on the Cricket World Cup.
Google's Top Lists
Google recently shared a whopping 12 lists of the most-searched topics in India for 2023, covering everything from news events to how-to queries. Let's dive into the top 5 searches in each category!
Top 5 News Events
- Chandrayaan-3
- Karnataka Election Result
- Israel News
- Satish Kaushik
- Budget 2023
Curious Minds Want to Know: Top 5 searches of 'What is' in 2023
- What is G20
- What is UCC
- What is ChatGPT
- What is Hamas
- What is on 28 Sep 2023
How-To Fever: Top 5 searches of 'How to' in 2023
- How to prevent Sun Damage for Skin and Hair with Home remedies
- How to reach my first 5K followers on Youtube
- How to get good at Kabaddi
- How to improve Car mileage
- How to become a Chess Grandmaster
Sports Frenzy: Top 5 Searches of Sports in 2023
- Indian Premier League
- Cricket World Cup
- Asia Cup
- Women's Premier League
- Asian Games
Near and Dear: Top 5 searches of 'Near Me' in 2023
- Coding Classes Near Me
- Earthquake Near me
- Units Near me
- Onam Sadhya Near me
- Jailer Movie Near me
ALSO READ | Nothing OS 2.5 Beta now open to all Nothing Phone (1) users: What's new?
ALSO READ | Samsung expands self-repair to include Galaxy foldables: Can you really fix your smartphone at home?