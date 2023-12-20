Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung expands self-repair to include Galaxy foldables: Can you really fix your smartphone at home?

Samsung expands self-repair to include Galaxy foldables: Can you really fix your smartphone at home?

Samsung is expanding its self-repair program to include Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices, allowing users to fix their own phones. Under this program, users get genuine Samsung parts, tools, and repair guides to replace components like displays and charging ports.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 10:00 IST
samsung, samsung self repair program, samsung self repair galaxy z flip 5, samsung self repair, tech
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung expands self-repair to include Galaxy foldables

Great news for Samsung users! The tech giant is stepping up its self-repair game by adding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices to the program. Until now, this cool initiative, where you can fix your own devices, was only for Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7 users. Now, the whole S23 and foldable lines are joining the self-repair club.

Partnering for Fixes

Samsung teamed up with iFixit to make this happen. The self-repair program started with Galaxy S20 and S21 smartphones and the Tab S7+. Now, it's expanding even more, covering the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices.

Why It Matters

Why should you care? Well, Samsung wants to give you more control. The company said it believes in letting you extend the life of your gadgets without always needing a pro. You'll get access to genuine Samsung parts, the right tools, and easy-to-follow guides to fix your phone yourself.

"At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, had said. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions," he added. 

What Can You Fix?

With this program, you can replace important parts like display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. And here's the cool part – you can send the old parts back to Samsung for recycling. It's a win-win for you and the planet!

Expanding Across Europe

Good news is spreading across Europe too! More Samsung users in Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal can now join in on the self-repair fun. So, if you're a Samsung user in these places, fixing your own device just got a whole lot easier.

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch in January| Specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch in January| Specifications leaked

Google 'Private Space' feature will hide apps on your Android device | Details here

Google 'Private Space' feature will hide apps on your Android device | Details here

Is your phone safe? Government issues warning to Samsung users - Take action now

Is your phone safe? Government issues warning to Samsung users - Take action now

Flipkart's year-end sale closing soon: Top smartphone picks inside

Flipkart's year-end sale closing soon: Top smartphone picks inside

Inputs from IANS 

ALSO READ | WhatsApp users to soon enjoy a shortcut to share status on Instagram: Here's how

ALSO READ | Telecom Bill 2023: India's move to replace 138-year-old law | 7 key things to know

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News