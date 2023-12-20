Samsung expands self-repair to include Galaxy foldables: Can you really fix your smartphone at home?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung expands self-repair to include Galaxy foldables

Great news for Samsung users! The tech giant is stepping up its self-repair game by adding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices to the program. Until now, this cool initiative, where you can fix your own devices, was only for Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7 users. Now, the whole S23 and foldable lines are joining the self-repair club.

Partnering for Fixes

Samsung teamed up with iFixit to make this happen. The self-repair program started with Galaxy S20 and S21 smartphones and the Tab S7+. Now, it's expanding even more, covering the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices.

Why It Matters

Why should you care? Well, Samsung wants to give you more control. The company said it believes in letting you extend the life of your gadgets without always needing a pro. You'll get access to genuine Samsung parts, the right tools, and easy-to-follow guides to fix your phone yourself.

"At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, had said. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions," he added.

What Can You Fix?

With this program, you can replace important parts like display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. And here's the cool part – you can send the old parts back to Samsung for recycling. It's a win-win for you and the planet!

Expanding Across Europe

Good news is spreading across Europe too! More Samsung users in Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal can now join in on the self-repair fun. So, if you're a Samsung user in these places, fixing your own device just got a whole lot easier.

