WhatsApp users to soon enjoy a shortcut to share status on Instagram: Here's how

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app under Meta's umbrella, is cooking up something new to amp up user experience. According to the buzz from WABetaInfo, the platform is working on a shortcut that lets you effortlessly share your status updates on Instagram.

Handy Shortcut Coming Your Way

After you post a fresh status on WhatsApp, a handy shortcut might pop up, nudging you to share it on Instagram. The cool part? You're in charge. You can turn this feature on or off in your app settings, giving you the freedom to decide.

Your Call, Every Time

When you choose to share, you get to pick who sees it on Instagram. It's all about you having control over your sharing preferences. No surprises, just your call every time.

Boost Your Social Game

Why bother with this shortcut? Well, it's not just about convenience. Sharing your status updates on Instagram could amp up your social reach. It's like hitting two birds with one stone – your updates get seen on both WhatsApp and Instagram, reaching a broader audience.

However, we don't know yet when this feature will be available because it's still being developed and not included in the beta version.

Bonus Feature: Chat Filter

WhatsApp recently dropped a cool feature to tidy up your chats. They call it the chat filter. It's like having your chats neatly organised. You pick a filter that suits your style, making it easier to find the conversations you care about. Right now, it's in the hands of a select group of beta testers, but rumour has it, that it's coming to everyone soon.

