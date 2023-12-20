Struggling with Instagram addiction? Try these simple steps without deleting the app

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, Instagram, notably popular among users, has seamlessly woven itself into our daily routines. However, the engaging platform, while perfect for sharing life moments, can sometimes evolve into a time-consuming habit. If you're eyeing a pause from Instagram without resorting to uninstalling the app, fear not. Here's a user-friendly guide to help you set time limits on both Android and iOS devices.
For Android Users
- Open "Settings" on your Android device.
- Scroll and choose "Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls."
- Follow prompts if Digital Wellbeing isn't set up.
- Tap "Dashboard" or "Your Digital Wellbeing tools" in settings.
- Find Instagram in the app list.
- Tap "Set Timer" or "App Timer" next to Instagram.
- Choose your preferred time limit.
- Tap "OK" or "Set" to confirm.
For iPhone Users
- Launch the "Settings" app on your iPhone.
- Scroll down and tap "Screen Time."
- If you haven't activated Screen Time, tap "Turn On Screen Time" and follow the on-screen prompts.
- Click on your device name at the top after activating Screen Time.
- Under "App Limits," tap "Add Limit."
- Select "Social Networking" or manually find Instagram under "All Apps & Categories."
- Choose "Instagram" and set your desired time limit by adjusting sliders or entering a specific time.
- Tap "Add" to confirm and save.
By simply following these steps, you gain control over your Instagram usage, fostering a healthier digital routine.
Instagram's New AI Backdrop Tool
In addition, Instagram also added a new "backdrop" tool, a global AI media editing feature, that provides users with a smooth way to edit image backgrounds using Stories prompts. Originally introduced in the US, this feature is now available worldwide.
