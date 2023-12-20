Struggling with Instagram addiction? Try these simple steps without deleting the app

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, Instagram, notably popular among users, has seamlessly woven itself into our daily routines. However, the engaging platform, while perfect for sharing life moments, can sometimes evolve into a time-consuming habit. If you're eyeing a pause from Instagram without resorting to uninstalling the app, fear not. Here's a user-friendly guide to help you set time limits on both Android and iOS devices.

For Android Users

Open "Settings" on your Android device. Scroll and choose "Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls." Follow prompts if Digital Wellbeing isn't set up. Tap "Dashboard" or "Your Digital Wellbeing tools" in settings. Find Instagram in the app list. Tap "Set Timer" or "App Timer" next to Instagram. Choose your preferred time limit. Tap "OK" or "Set" to confirm.

For iPhone Users

Launch the "Settings" app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap "Screen Time." If you haven't activated Screen Time, tap "Turn On Screen Time" and follow the on-screen prompts. Click on your device name at the top after activating Screen Time. Under "App Limits," tap "Add Limit." Select "Social Networking" or manually find Instagram under "All Apps & Categories." Choose "Instagram" and set your desired time limit by adjusting sliders or entering a specific time. Tap "Add" to confirm and save.

By simply following these steps, you gain control over your Instagram usage, fostering a healthier digital routine.

Instagram's New AI Backdrop Tool

In addition, Instagram also added a new "backdrop" tool, a global AI media editing feature, that provides users with a smooth way to edit image backgrounds using Stories prompts. Originally introduced in the US, this feature is now available worldwide.

