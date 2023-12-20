Is Poco M6 5G the Redmi 13C 5G twin? Here's everything you need to know before the launch

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco M6 5G to launch on December 22

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Poco, is set to launch the Poco M6 5G in India on December 22, and the company has given us a sneak peek into its features. The design, revealed in a poster, showcases a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a neat waterdrop-style display notch at the front.

Poco M6 5G Unveiling

Poco has officially announced the debut of the Poco M6 5G in India this week, and the excitement is building up. The launch event is scheduled for December 22 at 12:00 PM IST. A teaser from Poco hints at a stylish waterdrop-style notch on the display and highlights the phone's AI-powered dual rear camera system, headlined by a powerful 50MP primary sensor.

Exclusive Preview on Flipkart

Flipkart is getting in on the action by creating a dedicated webpage offering a glimpse of the Poco M6 5G's design before its official launch. The smartphone will be available in black and silver colour options.

Speculations and Comparison

There's speculation that the upcoming Poco M6 5G might share similarities with the Poco M5 and could even be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13C 5G. The Redmi 13C 5G recently hit the Indian market at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi 13C 5G Overview

The Redmi 13C 5G boasts a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features a dual rear camera system, led by a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 5MP front camera. Keeping it powered is a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 18W charging.

