Yearender 2023: AI-driven tech scams and frauds which took place this year

As 2023 comes to an end, the technology landscape has seen significant advancements, but it has also witnessed a surge in scams and online frauds. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in various aspects of our lives has not only made things more convenient but has given rise to several sophisticated methods to commit fraud in the comfort of our homes.

Here we bring to you five noteworthy online scams which made headlines throughout the year 2023:

WhatsApp call scam

This year, scammers found a new way to deceive users via WhatsApp calls. Several users have reported receiving calls from international numbers on WhatsApp, where they were asked for personal details. Scammers have exploited the trust associated with WhatsApp calls, by posing as a potential employer to extract sensitive details from victims.

QR code scam

Even the QR codes were not left out of the fraudulent activities this year. The Scammers have used fraudulent QR codes to redirect the users to phishing pages and malware sites, making it vulnerable to various forms of fraud. Personal details were at risk as the scammers were exploiting the unsuspected individuals who scanned these codes.

Fake job scam

With the rising number of unemployment, scammers have used the concern to leverage the opportunity by offering fake employment to the users. The scam involved creating fictitious jobs by postings, enticing individuals to share personal details for a non-existent job and many fell victim to this deceptive tactic.

YouTube videos like scam

Even I have been getting this often! Someone will text you over WhatsApp (with +1 country code) earning money through YouTube videos. The deceptive schemes have promised individuals monetary rewards for watching and liking videos. These scams further aimed at 0exploiting users, by making them unwitting participants in fraudulent activities.

AI fake call scam

The scammers execute a new form of deception by using AI technology, where the scammers make calls and video calls to the users with explicit voices of individuals known to the victim, often to the family members.

Exploiting this familiarity, the frauds will convince people to transfer money in the form of urgent needs and important matters.

While the enhancing technology has been continuing to enrich our lives, it is crucial to remain vigilant against the fraudulent activities and scams which are rising with time. As the year is about to end, awareness has become a key element to safeguard against the diverse range of cyber threats in the country.

