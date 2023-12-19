Xiaomi's HyperOS Update: January 2024 device list revealed | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi is embarking on a new chapter by bidding farewell to its MIUI platform and embracing the fresh HyperOS for mobile devices. The company has teased the new version, offering a glimpse of what Xiaomi users can anticipate. In December 2023, a set of Xiaomi and Redmi phones received the HyperOS, and now, more details are emerging about the devices scheduled for the January 2024 update.

Devices Getting HyperOS in January 2024

The premium Xiaomi lineup, including Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra, is set to transition to the HyperOS platform. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, and Xiaomi Pad 6 are also on the list. This selection focuses on high-end devices popular in China and beyond. The inclusion of Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Pad 6 is particularly exciting for markets like India where these products have garnered attention.

Uncertainty for Xiaomi Phones in India

While the list indicates a move towards HyperOS, it remains unclear whether Xiaomi phones launching in India will adopt the new version or stick with the existing MIUI custom UI. Some brands adopt a dual-UI strategy, offering different interfaces for markets with and without Google support. Vivo, for example, uses OriginOS in China and Funtouch OS in India. Similarly, OnePlus has HydrogenOS in China and OxygenOS for global markets.

Xiaomi's 2024 Launch Plans

As Xiaomi paves the way for its significant 2024 launch in India, the spotlight is on the Redmi Note 13 series set to debut in early January. The series includes the much-anticipated Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model, generating excitement for what's to come in the Indian market.

