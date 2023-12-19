Google Play Store Update: You can now remove apps across devices easily | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Play Store

Google is making it easier for Android users to clean up their devices remotely. A new Play Store option lets you uninstall apps from your other Android gadgets. This feature, found in Play Store version 38.8, is gradually rolling out. It's compatible with various Android instances like Auto, PC, Phone, TV, and Wear.

Uninstall Apps Across Devices

Google has introduced a hidden gem in the Play Store which allows users to remove apps from connected Android devices remotely. The feature is supported across all Android instances, giving users the flexibility to manage apps on devices like Auto, PC, Phone, TV, and Wear.

How It Works

Once enabled, head to the "Manage Apps" section in the Play Store. Here, you can see the apps installed on a different Android device than the one you're currently using. Notably, you can delete these apps directly from this interface. The feature also provides the convenience of sorting apps on other devices based on storage usage.

Pixel Devices Get More Repair Features

In addition to the remote uninstall feature, Google is enhancing repair features for Pixel devices. Users now have a tool to diagnose problems with their Pixel phones. To access it, dial ##7287##. This tool helps users check if their phone is functioning properly, offering peace of mind before or after a repair.

Google Removed 2500 Apps from the Play Store

In another update, the Indian Government asked Google to take down fake loan apps from the Play Store. Google responded by removing around 2,500 of these apps. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared this information with the Lok Sabha, revealing the government's ongoing efforts to combat deceptive loan apps that trick people into fraudulent schemes.

