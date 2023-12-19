New year, new smartphones: What to expect in January 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus

As we step into the new year, various smartphone companies are set to unveil new models, bringing exciting options for buyers. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, January 2024 promises an array of choices from renowned brands. Here's a brief overview of what to expect:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series (January 4)

Xiaomi is kicking off the year by launching its Redmi Note 13 series in India on January 4. The series includes three models – Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. These smartphones may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and come equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus 12 Series (January 23)

OnePlus is making waves with the launch of its OnePlus 12 series in India on January 23. The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Notably, it supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Alongside, OnePlus will also introduce the OnePlus 12R, promising top-notch camera quality, a robust processor, and a powerful battery.

Vivo X100 Pro and X100 (Expected in January)

Vivo is gearing up for a January launch in India with the Vivo X100 Pro and X100. A teaser suggests the arrival of the Vivo X100 series. Expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, these smartphones aim to make a mark with their performance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Expected on January 17)

Samsung enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the potential launch of the Galaxy S24 series in India on January 17. Packed with flagship-level features, this series could sport an impressive 200MP camera.

ALSO READ | Is Apple adding a special "Capture Button" to the next iPhone for video recording?

ALSO READ | NASA beams first-ever cat video from deep space using laser tech | Watch video

Latest Technology News