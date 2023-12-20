Nothing OS 2.5 Beta now open to all Nothing Phone (1) users: What's new?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing OS 2.5 Beta is now available to all Nothing Phone (1) users

Great news for Nothing Phone (1) users! Nothing, based in London, just made their latest OS update, Nothing OS 2.5, available for everyone after a successful beta release for Phone (2). According to Nothing, this update is a big deal – the most significant since OS 2.0. It's all about making your smartphone experience better with some cool new features.

Get ready to spruce up your Phone (1)! The Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page got a makeover. Now, you have a better view of options with an improved edit wallpaper flow. They even added solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen look and a monochrome colour theme.

Gesture Controls Made Easy

Navigate your Phone (1) with style! Customise the double-press power button to quickly access your favourite feature. You can set this up in Settings > System > Gestures. They also added more shortcut options on the Lock Screen, like Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, and video camera. Swiping three fingers takes a quick screenshot, and there's a new editor for more editing options.

Meet the New Widgets

Nothing OS 2.5 introduces handy widgets. Keep an eye on your steps with the Pedometer Widget, control your music on the go with the Media Player Widget, and manage your screen time with the Screen Time Widget.

Improvements All Around

Nothing didn't stop there – they've enhanced the overall system stability, made improvements to the camera experience, and optimised the Weather app. You can even set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately now.

