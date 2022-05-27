Xiaomi Pad 6 set to launch in August with MediaTek chip, ditches Qualcomm

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi which has been known for its smartphones and tablets has begun to work on its next tablet, which is the successor of the Xiaomi Pad 5, and will be named Xiaomi Pad 6.

As per the sources, the tablet will launch in China first, but a different report states that Xiaomi might not limit the release and will launch the tablet globally.

A Xiaomi further report that the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the next product from the tablet lineup which is set to arrive in the China market by August this year, but still, the timeline was not very clear.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is said to be powered by a MediaTek processor this time, which is a change for the company. Earlier, most of the flagship tablets from Xiaomi used to have Qualcomm processors, but as of now, the lineup is expected to differ.

Furthermore, it is also reported that Xiaomi might be planning to bring at least four tablets this year with models ranging from — L81, L81A, L82, and L83. This has been spotted already, and the leak further states that not all the tablets will own Xiaomi’s branding and one might have the Redmi branding too. Though the information is not rocking solid to be believed as these are not confirmed by the company yet.