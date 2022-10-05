Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro in UK and Europe market: Price, Features and expected India launch

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro

Xiaomi has unleashed the latest flagship 12T series and has launched two new smartphones- 12T and 12T Pro smartphones in the global market. The new Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at EUR 749, which is around Rs 60,641. On the other hand, the new Xiaomi 12T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at EUR 599 which is around Rs 48,475. Both the devices will be on sale from October 13 and will be available in selected markets of Europe.

Features of Xiaomi 12T

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 12T

The Xiaomi 12T comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset. The phone comes with Adaptive Reading and AdaptiveSync mode. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage capacity. On the camera front, the handset comes with a triple camera setup which features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the 12T comes with a 20MP in-display selfie camera and the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi is expected to launch this variant in the Indian market by the end of 2022.

Xiaomi is expected to launch this variant in the Indian market by the end of 2022.

Features of Xiaomi 12T Pro

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 12T Pro

The Xiaomi 12T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This device will be available in three variants- two variants will support 8GB RAM and one will support 12GB RAM. On the storage front, the device will feature two variants- 128GB and 256GB storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 200-megapixel rear main shooter, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 20-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the 12T Pro comes with a 20-megapixel camera and the device is backed 5000mAh battery, along with 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi has not specified anything regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

