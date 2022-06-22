Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
Xiaomi Band 7 officially launched globally, arriving soon in India- All you must know

Written by: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: June 22, 2022 16:32 IST
Image Source : XIAOMI

Xiaomi Band 7 

Xiaomi has recently unleashed the Band 7 smart fitness wearable in the international market. The Band 7 is the successor of Mi Band 6, and initially, the brand was a China-only product. But eventually, it forayed into the selected markets of Europe and is expected to enter the Indian market soon.

In the Indian market, the Band 6 got a price cut, which directly looks like the brand is making space to bring in the next-gen version of the smart band from Xiaomi. Although the company has made no such statement or declaration for the speculations.

XIAOMI BAND 7: Pricing

Xiaomi has launched the Band 7 in the Europe market at EUR 59.99 which is around Rs 4,700. If Xiaomi brings in the latest Band 7, then we expect that the smart band will be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 5,000. 

XIAOMI BAND 7: Features 

The new Xiaomi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch colour OLED always-on display. The band is capable to monitor the heart rate, sleep quality index, and blood oxygen level and it is further capable to recognize the swimming strokes made by the user — with the 5ATM certification, the smart band is fit to wear during your water activities. 

The smart band will automatically inform the user when the blood level drops to 90%. It further features automatic workout detection along with 120 training modes. 

A Personal Activity Intelligence score in the smart band 7 will give an insight into the workouts done by the bearer. On the battery front, the Band 7 claims to come with 14-days of battery life on a single charge. 

