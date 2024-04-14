X enforces strict policies by banning more than 2 lac Indian accounts in March

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

X Corp, a microblogging platform led by Elon Musk, instituted a record ban on 212,627 accounts in India. The majority of these bans were attributed to the promotion of child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

Crackdown on terrorism and violations

Adding more to it, X Corp further removed 1,235 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in India. This comprehensive action has highlighted the commitment of X towards combating the online threats, and further ensuring user safety.

Compliance with IT Rules, 2021

X Corp has released its monthly report which adheres to the new IT Rules, 2021. During the specified period, the platform reportedly received 5,158 complaints from Indian users by its grievance redressal mechanisms.

Account suspension appeals

X has further processed 86 grievances related to appealing account suspensions. Following the review, X Corp reportedly overturned 7 of these suspensions, and the rest remained in effect.

Addressing the user concerns

Furthermore, in addition to the complaints, the platform has received 29 requests for general account-related inquiries from Indian users during the reporting period.

Most common complaints

The bulk of complaints from Indian users are centred around various issues, which will further include ban evasion (3,074), hateful conduct (412), sensitive adult content (953) and abuse/harassment (359).

Continued vigilance

This recent crackdown will follow a similar trend from the previous reporting period, where the social media company has banned 506,173 accounts in India which took place between January 26 and February 25 (2024). During the same period, the platform also removed 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism within the country.

Commitment to online safety

X Corp has been proactively approaching to enforce the policies and they address user complaints which highlights its dedication towards maintaining a safe and secure online environment for users in India and beyond.

Inputs from IANS