X CEO Yaccarino confirms the upcoming launch of video calls on the platform

X (formerly known as Twitter) has announced plans to introduce video calling on its platform, aiming to transform it into a comprehensive "everything app" similar to China's WeChat. CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned that users will soon have the capability to make video chat calls on X without sharing their phone numbers. Additionally, X intends to roll out features such as long-form videos, creator subscriptions, and digital payment functionalities, as part of its broader strategy.

Andrea Conway, a designer at X, hinted about the upcoming video calling feature with a tweet saying, "Just called someone on X." The company is also developing a post-sorting feature for user profiles. Notably, X is owned by Elon Musk, who expressed a desire for Twitter to become an all-encompassing app, akin to WeChat.

Musk's vision for Twitter's transformation was evident when he acquired the company for $44 billion, stating that the purchase would accelerate the development of X, the comprehensive app he envisions. He emphasized the need for a "super app" that can combine various functionalities into one platform. Musk's intention is to make Twitter more akin to platforms like TikTok and WeChat, while also allowing space for controversial comments.

This move comes as part of Musk's efforts to expand the capabilities of X and redefine the way users engage with the platform. The integration of video calling and other features aligns with Musk's goal to position X as a versatile and indispensable app, catering to various aspects of user interaction. The exact timeline for the rollout of these features is yet to be specified, but they mark a significant step in X's evolution from a microblogging platform to a multifunctional app.

