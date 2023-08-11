Friday, August 11, 2023
     
X CEO Yaccarino confirms the upcoming launch of video calls on the platform

X (previously Twitter) to add video calling, aspiring to become a multi-functional app like WeChat, allowing video chat without sharing phone numbers. Long-form videos, creator subscriptions, and digital payments are also planned.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2023 13:51 IST
Image Source : FILE X confirms the upcoming launch of video calls on the platform

X (formerly known as Twitter) has announced plans to introduce video calling on its platform, aiming to transform it into a comprehensive "everything app" similar to China's WeChat. CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned that users will soon have the capability to make video chat calls on X without sharing their phone numbers. Additionally, X intends to roll out features such as long-form videos, creator subscriptions, and digital payment functionalities, as part of its broader strategy.

Andrea Conway, a designer at X, hinted about the upcoming video calling feature with a tweet saying, "Just called someone on X." The company is also developing a post-sorting feature for user profiles. Notably, X is owned by Elon Musk, who expressed a desire for Twitter to become an all-encompassing app, akin to WeChat.

Image Source : FILEX CEO Yaccarino confirms the upcoming launch of video calls on the platform

Musk's vision for Twitter's transformation was evident when he acquired the company for $44 billion, stating that the purchase would accelerate the development of X, the comprehensive app he envisions. He emphasized the need for a "super app" that can combine various functionalities into one platform. Musk's intention is to make Twitter more akin to platforms like TikTok and WeChat, while also allowing space for controversial comments.

ALSO READ: RBI Governor Das highlights UPI advancements: AI integration, enhanced transaction limit, and UPI Lite 

Image Source : FILEX confirms the imminent arrival of video calling feature
This move comes as part of Musk's efforts to expand the capabilities of X and redefine the way users engage with the platform. The integration of video calling and other features aligns with Musk's goal to position X as a versatile and indispensable app, catering to various aspects of user interaction. The exact timeline for the rollout of these features is yet to be specified, but they mark a significant step in X's evolution from a microblogging platform to a multifunctional app.

ALSO READ: OpenAI expands 'Custom Instructions' capability to all ChatGPT users, offering enhanced control over AI

Inputs from IANS

