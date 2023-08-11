OpenAI expands 'Custom Instructions' capability to all ChatGPT users, offering enhanced control over AI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI Extends 'Custom Instructions' Feature to All ChatGPT Users

OpenAI has announced the expansion of its 'custom instructions' feature to all users of ChatGPT, including those on the free tier. This feature, initially introduced as a beta for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, allows users to have more control over how the AI chatbot responds. With 'custom instructions', users can specify preferences and requirements for ChatGPT's responses, eliminating the need to rewrite instruction prompts for each interaction. This enhancement saves users time and enhances their experience. The custom instructions can be edited, deleted, and managed at any time for new conversations, ensuring flexibility. Importantly, user instructions will not be shared with shared link viewers, maintaining privacy.

Additionally, OpenAI's recent update to ChatGPT includes various new features introduced by Logan Kilpatrick, the company's first developer advocate and developer relations expert. These include example prompts, suggested replies and follow-up questions, a default GPT-4 setting that remembers users' model preferences, multiple file uploads for Plus users when using the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin, and more.

Notably, OpenAI had disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature in ChatGPT, which was initially available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This feature allowed the AI to search the internet for recent information to help answer user questions. The expansion of the 'custom instructions' feature to all users is a strategic step by OpenAI to enhance user interaction and customization within the ChatGPT platform.

