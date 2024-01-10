World Hindi Day 2024: Here are the best translation apps and websites you must try

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Here are the best translation apps and websites you must try

World Hindi Day 2024: Hindi is one of the popular Indian languages and it also holds an appeal in numerous countries. January 10 of every year is observed as World Hindi Day and it all started in 1975, in Nagpur, where 122 representatives from 30 countries actively participated in the celebration of the language. The formal recognition of the day began in 2006 and widespread celebration of World Hindi Day started from them across the nation and beyond.

On January 10, 1949, Hindi was found as the voice in the United Nations General Assembly for the first time, and it gave rise to the global celebration and the day is said to be ‘World Hindi Day’. Those who are not fluent in Hindi, are utilizing reliable English-to-Hindi translation apps and websites on their smartphones or laptops to facilitate accurate and effective language translation. Here are 5 apps and websites, which will help you translate content from any language to Hindi.

Google Translate for mobile and website

Google's translation feature is one of the popular features used, and it offers a free service for translating one of the many available languages into Hindi. Over the past few years, Google has significantly enhanced its translation capabilities of the app. This app will help users to translate extensive sentences into Hindi with ease.

Translate app for iOS and iPadOS

Its notable feature lies in its user-friendly interface, making it exceptionally easy to use, and it ensures swift and efficient translations.

This app has been specially developed for iOS and iPadOS. This app could help to convert content from any language to Hindi or any other language. The main highlight of the app is that you can easily translate large sentences into Hindi and it is capable of translating them accurately to a great extent. However, for using this app, it is necessary to have an internet connection.

Typing Baba-Website and app

This online typing tool helps to enhance typing skills and will also serve as a translator from English to Hindi. It supports various Indian languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and more. But this is a must to mention that this is a third-party platform and there is always room for significant improvements in the features and functionality.

Microsoft Translator

Alike Google, this translating tool from Microsoft supports 70 languages for translation, including Hindi. Like Google Translate, this tool is also easy to use and can translate sentences swiftly.

Easy Hindi Typing

This online tool can translate from English to Hindi, and another special thing about this tool is that it has a user-friendly interface. Also, it has an on-screen Hindi keyboard, using which Hindi characters can be typed. However, it is a third-party platform, due to which there may be a risk of data security.

