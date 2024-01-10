CES 2024: Samsung unveils a foldable display with dual-folding capability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung has unleashed another foldable smartphone at CES 2024 by unleashing the revolutionary Flex In & Out concept, which features a foldable display which could bend from both sides, seamlessly. The South Korean tech giant further boasts rigorous testing in diverse environments to ensure the durability of this futuristic display, which has been setting it apart from previous models like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

360-degree flexibility: A game-changing feature

The Flex In & Out device supports a 360-degree folding flexible display, which enables the users to bend it from both edges. Unlike its predecessors, the foldable smartphone's ultra-thin display has been designed for dual-sided usability, which enhances the user experience with its innovative hinge technology, enabling a full rotation of the device.

Market Dominance: Samsung's firm grip on foldable smartphones

Samsung has the highest market share in the global foldable smartphone market, since the launch, of the first foldable display phone (back in 2018), the company has further maintained its commitment to innovate the Flex In & Out's unique design and capabilities.

Extreme environment testing: Durability beyond limits

Samsung's Flex In & Out display undergoes an extensive test, enduring the temperature which ranges from -20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. The robust testing ensures the device's adaptability to various environments, which makes it a versatile option for users in diverse climates.

Basketball bounce test

The company has emphasized the robust nature of the foldable display which showcases Samsung’s resilience in a basketball bounce test. The device not only impacts but performs seamlessly, but it comes with all-around durability in changing conditions like sand and water.

Rollable flex display: Expanding possibilities

Samsung has introduced the Rollable Flex display at the biggest consumer electronic show which is taking place in Las Vegas. This display comes with the capability of expanding up to five times its size, incorporating both foldable and slideable technologies. The company has teased a wireless earphone which has been designed to seamlessly integrate with the upcoming foldable devices, enhancing the overall user experience.

