Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. CES 2024: Apple Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2 | Details

CES 2024: Apple Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2 | Details

CES 2024: The new Apple Vision Pro will include a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, a Battery, a USB-C Charge Cable, a Polishing Cloth and a USB-C Power Adapter.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 9:09 IST
Apple Vision Pro
Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro

It was yesterday when Apple announced the launch of its highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset named Vision Pro in the US market on February 2. The upcoming headset will be available at a starting price of USD 3,499 (around Rs 2.9 Lac) with 256GB of storage. Those who are willing to buy can simply pre-order from January 19.

Availability

The headset will be available at all retail stores and via Apple Store online- stated the company in a statement.

About Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro will come with a Dual Loop Band and Solo Knit Band which will give the headset users two options for the fit which could work the best for them.

The device further includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, a Battery, a USB-C Charge Cable, a Polishing Cloth and a USB-C Power Adapter.

Vision Pro will come with the blend of digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

Apple Vision Pro is powered by visionOS, which is built on the foundation of decades of engineering innovation in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences, unlocking new opportunities at work and at home.

Featuring a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice, navigation feels magical. Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by simply looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

With Siri, users can quickly open or close apps, play media, and more.

Statements

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said, “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

Related Stories
Apple drops iOS 17.3 Beta: Check new security and social features here

Apple drops iOS 17.3 Beta: Check new security and social features here

Global smart personal audio market drops down by 3%, Apple leads

Global smart personal audio market drops down by 3%, Apple leads

Can you still buy Apple's latest watches in other countries despite the US ban? DEETS inside

Can you still buy Apple's latest watches in other countries despite the US ban? DEETS inside

Will iPhone 16 feature a touch-based

Will iPhone 16 feature a touch-based "Capture Button" for videos? Know more

Flipkart's Super Value Days: Big discount on iPhone 14 | Check details here

Flipkart's Super Value Days: Big discount on iPhone 14 | Check details here

Apple withdraws Series 9, Ultra 2 watches from US sales: Here's what happened so far

Apple withdraws Series 9, Ultra 2 watches from US sales: Here's what happened so far

Could your charger damage your iPhone? Find out now

Could your charger damage your iPhone? Find out now

Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Apple's Series 9, Ultra 2 Watches back on shelves after a bitter patent dispute I Here's how to buy

Apple's Series 9, Ultra 2 Watches back on shelves after a bitter patent dispute I Here's how to buy

iPhone 15 now available at a lower price on Amazon: Check latest price and offers

iPhone 15 now available at a lower price on Amazon: Check latest price and offers

CES 2024: LG unveils world's first wireless transparent OLED TV

CES 2024: LG unveils world's first wireless transparent OLED TV

CES 2024: Samsung unveils new AI-based QLED TV at Las Vegas

CES 2024: Samsung unveils new AI-based QLED TV at Las Vegas

“With key productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks,” said Apple.

With Mac Virtual Display, users can bring the capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, by creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, which will be ideal for pro workflows.

Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade.

"For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro, allowing users to take full advantage of the display’s incredible sharpness and clarity,” the company informed.

ALSO READ CES 2024: LG unveils world's first wireless transparent OLED TV

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News