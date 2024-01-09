CES 2024: Apple Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro

It was yesterday when Apple announced the launch of its highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset named Vision Pro in the US market on February 2. The upcoming headset will be available at a starting price of USD 3,499 (around Rs 2.9 Lac) with 256GB of storage. Those who are willing to buy can simply pre-order from January 19.

Availability

The headset will be available at all retail stores and via Apple Store online- stated the company in a statement.

About Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro will come with a Dual Loop Band and Solo Knit Band which will give the headset users two options for the fit which could work the best for them.

The device further includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, a Battery, a USB-C Charge Cable, a Polishing Cloth and a USB-C Power Adapter.

Vision Pro will come with the blend of digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

Apple Vision Pro is powered by visionOS, which is built on the foundation of decades of engineering innovation in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences, unlocking new opportunities at work and at home.

Featuring a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice, navigation feels magical. Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by simply looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

With Siri, users can quickly open or close apps, play media, and more.

Statements

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said, “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

“With key productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks,” said Apple.

With Mac Virtual Display, users can bring the capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, by creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, which will be ideal for pro workflows.

Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade.

"For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro, allowing users to take full advantage of the display’s incredible sharpness and clarity,” the company informed.

