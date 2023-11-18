WhatsApp upgrades chat menu with new icons - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Update

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is updating its popular instant messaging platform with a more modern feel. Users can expect new icons for chat attachments, presented in a grid arrangement for a sleeker look. This change enhances the user experience when deciding what to share in a conversation.

Icon Revamp in the Latest Update

According to WABetaInfo, in the recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.24.10.70 update, available on TestFlight, users will notice redesigned icons in the chat attachment view. Beta testers who've installed this update now have access to new icons representing image sharing, contacts, documents, and the camera.

WhatsApp Beta for iPad Announcement

WhatsApp is also making strides by introducing an introductory screen to inform current beta testers about the availability of WhatsApp beta for iPads. This move aims to keep users in the loop about the latest features and updates.

Shortcut for AI-Powered Chats

In another update, WhatsApp is rolling out a convenient shortcut to open AI-powered chats directly from the Chats tab. Located above the icon for starting new chats, this button streamlines the process, allowing users quick access to AI-powered chats without navigating through the contact list.

Available to Beta Testers

The shortcut feature is currently available to some beta testers who've updated to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp plans to make this feature accessible to more users in the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp channels gained 500 million users

On Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO and Founder, shared that WhatsApp Channels now boasts over 500 million monthly active users. The announcement revealed that updates from organisations, individuals, and teams followed by users will be part of this feature on the instant messaging platform.

