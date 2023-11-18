Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
What is AI voice scam and how not to become a victim? - Explained

These AI voice scams use AI tools to mimic voices accurately, using publicly available data such as social media recordings or fraudulent sales calls.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 17:52 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

AI Voice Scam: In a recent incident, A 59-year-old woman recently fell victim to a sneaky AI-generated voice scam, losing Rs 1.4 lakh. The scam involved a caller mimicking her nephew in Canada, creating a false story of an urgent need for financial help due to an apparent accident 

Cybersecurity experts are concerned about the increasing prevalence of AI voice frauds, particularly targeting individuals with relatives in countries like Canada and Israel.

Reportedly, AI voice scams use technology to mimic someone's voice, often targeting victims by posing as family, friends, or even customer service reps. They aim to trick people into sharing personal info or sending money.

Common AI voice scams include

  • Impersonating a family member or friend: The scammer pretends to be a relative in trouble, urgently asking for money and using familiar names to make the scam more believable.
  • Impersonating a customer service representative: Scammers claim to be from a company the victim deals with, like a bank, asking for personal info or payments.
  • Posing as a government official: Scammers pretend to be from agencies like the IRS, threatening legal action if the victim doesn't comply.

Tips to avoid falling prey to AI voice scams

  1. Never share personal info on the phone unless sure of the caller's identity.
  2. Be cautious if someone urgently asks for money or personal details.*
  3. If in doubt, hang up and call the company directly.
  4. Stay informed about the latest scam tactics, as scammers regularly change their methods.
  5. Report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

These scams are a reminder to stay vigilant and double-check when faced with urgent requests, especially if they involve money or personal information.

